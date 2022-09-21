Argument Nkrumah isn't sole founder of Ghana should be made to the marines – Pratt

Some critics say JB Danquah and others are co-founders' of mordern-day Ghana

Pro-Nkrumaist, Kwesi Pratt Junior has described as ridiculous attempts to detach Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah as the founder of the modern-day Republic of Ghana.

According to the Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, records of history incontrovertibly support the place of Dr Kwame Nkrumah as the founder of Ghana.



“We believe very very strongly that the founder of the modern Republic of Ghana is none other than Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah. As for the argument that one person cannot found a nation or a republic, they should make that argument to the marines. Not us," Pratt said.



His statement is on the back of some critics arguing that Dr Kwame Nkrumah cannot be the sole founder of Ghana.



According to such critics, the likes of JB Danquah, Obetsebi-Lamptey and other member of the ‘Big Six’ equally contributed as much to the founding of Ghana.



This is spearheaded by elements in Ghana’s current government including President Akufo-Addo.

But arguing his position on a recent episode of Pan Africa TV’s Wednesday Palaver, Kwesi Pratt maintained that Dr Kwame Nkrumah led the struggle for the independence and composition of modern-day Ghana and deservedly is the founder of Ghana.



He said: "Then the other thing which is not spoken about is the referendum which led to the inclusion of British Togoland or what was then known as Trans Volta Togoland into Ghana, the campaign was led by Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah. There is no dispute about it. So if you look at Ghana as it is today, it has always not been like this.



"Something went into bringing in Trans Volta Togoland, consolidating Ashantis place in Ghana and bringing the Northern Territories also to Ghana, something happened. What did JB Danquah do to bring Trans Volta Togoland to Ghana? Somebody should tell me. What did he do? What did Obetsebi Lampty do to bring Trans Volta Togoland to Ghana?



“Those were the works of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah. It was Nkrumah who put these territories piece by piece, diligently and deliberately put them together to build the modern state of Ghana. Finish, no argument,” Kwesi Pratt argued.



