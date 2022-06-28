Arise Ghana Demo: 'Only death can stop us' – Sammy Gyamfi tells IGP

Sammy Gyamfi

National Communications Officer of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi says only “death” can stop the Arise Ghana Coalition from demonstrating despite attempts by the Ghana Police Service to stop them.

In an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie', he insisted that the police can use all their “needless tactics” but the pressure group will demonstrate as scheduled.



“Unless they kill all of us that day, aside that, nothing can stop us,” he vehemently said.



“They can’t tell us what to do on that day. They have to protect us, and that is their job,” he noted.



No Demonstration Beyond 4pm - Court



The Criminal Division of the Accra High Court has granted an application from the Ghana Police Service to restrain and prohibit Arise Ghana from embarking on a demonstration deep into the night.

The police run to the court to prevent the demonstrators from demonstrating up until 10pm after they failed to reach an agreement with organisers of the march.



The court presided over by Justice Comfort Tasiame granting the Police application said, the demonstrators should converge at Obra Spot through Farrisco Avenue to TUC and end at the Independent Square.



The court also said, the intended demonstration should start at 8am and end at 4pm not 10pm as the organisers had planned.



The Arise Ghana demonstration scheduled for tomorrow, 28 June 2022 is against the harsh economic conditions in the country and some policies of the Ghana.