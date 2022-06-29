0
Menu
News

Arise Ghana Demo: Police warn demonstrators against planned use of catapults

Policecrest?resize=526%2C526&ssl=1 Ghana Police logo

Wed, 29 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Police clash with Arise Ghana protestors

Day 2 #KromAy3Hye demonstration begins

Police caution demonstrators

The police have cautioned Arise Ghana demonstrators against the use of catapults during their ongoing protest.

This directive is on the back of police intelligence indicating that some demonstrators are going around acquiring catapults to use during the demonstration.

In a press statement, the police indicated that anyone found engaging in unlawful conduct will face the law.

“…The police hereby caution these individuals who intend to foment trouble to desist from such an unlawful conduct as the police will take all necessary professionally driven measures to enforce the law and protect life and property,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, protestors have converged at El-Wak Stadium to continue their two-day demonstration by the Arise Ghana group.

The demonstration started on Tuesday, June 28, 20202 but was interrupted after the clash between the police and the Arise Ghana group.

A GhanaWeb reporter observed that stones were thrown at the police by some irate supporters, following which tear gas and rubber bullets were fired as police moved to thwart the change of route for the protests.

They have, however, continued with day 2 of their protest, dubbed #KromAyeShe, primarily to protest against persistent and astronomical hikes in fuel prices by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government, which has imposed excruciating economic hardships on Ghanaians.

Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.



NYA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Organizers of Arise Ghana demo ‘wanted’ by Police
Police planted 'agent provocateurs' - Arise Ghana organizers
Police planted 'agent provocateurs' - Arise Ghana organizers
Arise Ghana Demo: Martin Kpebu slams Police
I will petition Twitter to ban Ablakwa, Sam George - NPP Communicator
13-year-old girl bitten to death by cobra on cocoa farm at Dadieso
What a shame - Police's first reaction after Arise Ghana demo turned murky
Celebrity Dampare should stop frying kelewele, bofrot and call his men to order – Edem Agbana
Chaos as tear gas, stones fly, police and protestors clash at Arise Ghana demo
Kwesi Pratt is nowhere close to what I have achieved in politics - John Boadu shades
Related Articles: