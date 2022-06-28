3
Menu
News

Arise Ghana Demo: Protestors begin converging at Obra Spot

Arise Ghana 28 Demo.jpeg Numerous protesters have turned up for the Arise Ghana demonstration

Tue, 28 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dozens of protesters have begun converging at Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle ahead of today's planned Arise Ghana demonstration.

On Monday, June 27, 2022, an Accra High Court partially granted a police request, ordering the protest to commence at 8 am and end at 4 pm.

However, as of 8 am on Tuesday, only a handful of the expected number of attendees have shown up at the Obra Spot.

This, according to some of the protesters, is a result of an appeal and a stay of execution filed by the organizers of the protest after the court issued its order.

According to the organizers, the process filed later on Monday will ensure that the protest is held between their given time of 12 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Meanwhile, police officers have turned up at the Obra Spot and are maintaining law and order while also controlling traffic.

It is, however, not clear whether the organizers intend to stick to their initial plan of ending the protest at the Flagstaff House or whether they will stick to the order of the court.

According to the organisers, the Arise Ghana protests highlight some governance and economic challenges bedevilling Ghana.

The two-day protest has been scheduled for June 28-29, 2022.

See some photos of the protesters below







Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mahama facilitated grant for building of National Mosque – NDC
Ofosu Ampofo declares stance on LGBTQI+ activities
Chinese company sues Ghana in London
E-Levy not bad, Ghanaians simply don't want to pay taxes - Gabby
‘Quitting my job to live Abroad was my biggest mistake’ - KKD
Nana Aba Anamoah reacts to Gabby’s damning E-Levy revelation
National House of Chiefs petitioned over enstoolment of New Juaben Omanehene
God will cause you to vomit the money you’ve stolen - Agyinasare
Arise Ghana demo: Police get partial grant from court
E-Levy: Gabby Otchere-Darko cries