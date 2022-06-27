Arise Ghana Protest: Police get partial grant from court, organisers unhappy

Some organisers with one of the founding members of the NPP, Dr Nyaho Tamakloe

An Accra High Court has given the Ghana Police Service a partial grant of an application to among other things, alter the time requested for a demonstration by organisers of Arise Ghana.



The Ghana Police Service went to court to seek a determination into the time frame for the Arise Ghana demonstration after there was a disagreement between the organisers and the security service.



The demonstrators wanted to start their first day march and picketing at 3pm and end at 8 pm and resume the next day but the Police disagreed, raising concerns about the demonstration being organised late into the night.

The court during its hearing on the matter on Monday, June 27, 2022 agreed on three things;



1. The demonstration will start at 8am and end at 4pm



2. Protestors should converge at Kwame Nkrumah Circle Interchange/Obra Spot and move through the Independence Square



3. The petition should not be presented at the Presidency but a representative from the presidency will meet protestors at the Independence Square and take the petition.



