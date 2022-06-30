Arise Ghana demo: 2 officers to undergo emergency surgery – Ghana Police

Ambrose Dery, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah visit injured Police officers

Arise Ghana demo: 15 officers were injured, Ghana Police

Dery visits Police officers injured during Arise Ghana demo



Police condemn attack on its officers at demo



The Ghana Police Service has said that two of its officers who were injured at the Arise Ghana demonstration are undergoing emergency surgery at the Police Hospital.



According to the Police, the number of its officers who were injured during the demonstration has increased from the 12 previously reported to 15.



“The number of officers who were injured during the first day of the Arise Ghana demonstration increased from twelve (12) to fifteen (15). All the officers are being treated at the Police Hospital with two (2) undergoing emergency surgery,” a Facebook post shared by the Police on June 30, 2022, read.

The post also indicated that the Minister for Interior Ambrose Dery visited the injured officers at the Police Hospital, where they are all being treated.



“We are grateful to our sector Minister, Hon Ambrose Dery, Minister for Interior, for leading a team to visit the officers at the hospital. The Police Administration wishes to express its appreciation to members of the public for their show of love and support for the affected officers,” the Police added.



The Police described as ‘shameful’, the pandemonium that characterized the first day of the Arise Ghana demonstration.



In a statement on its social media handle, the Police condemned the violent act and exonerated itself from blame.



“What a shame, we were there to protect you and ensure your safety, but you throw stones at us, injure and hurt us. This behaviour is unacceptable and must be condemned,” the Twitter post read.

View the statement by the Police below:



IB/WA