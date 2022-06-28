Arise Ghana demo: Dampare warns officers against misconduct

IGP Dampare addressing the police service

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has cautioned his men against any form of misconduct as they move out to protect Arise Ghana demonstrators who will be hitting the street today, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, to demonstrate against the government.

According to the IGP, the Police must treat the demonstrators as they wish to be treated if they were on the other side.



Dr. Dampare does not want a repeat of Police brutalities that have marred previous demonstrations before his assumption as IGP.



Addressing his men this morning ahead of the planned Arise Ghana demonstration, Dr. Dampare cautioned his men to be as professional as they can to demonstrate to the world that Ghana is a beacon of democracy.



He said, “We should continue to remember that those demonstrators are human beings like us, those demonstrators are Ghanaians like us, they are our brothers and sisters and, therefore, we should treat them with all the respect, civility, and the dignity each and every human being deserves. In effect, we should treat them the way we would like to be treated if we were on the other side”.

The IGP explained that “It means as you go out there, if anybody needs help, help the person, do that joyously, do that with love, do that with a sense of humility and humanity, and as you do that you win the hearts of the demonstrators…”



He disclosed that two mobile hospitals will be deployed to help both the law enforcement men and the demonstrators through their march.



“We are deploying two mobile police hospitals for the purpose of this demonstration both for yourself and also for any demonstrator that may need our assistance in this regard. We want to show the world that as a country our democracy is growing from strength to strength and this is the finest opportunity to demonstrate that and we cannot miss this opportunity,” he noted.