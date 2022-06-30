Arise Ghana demo: Economic atrophy shouldn’t mar our peace – Franklin Cudjoe

IMANI boss Franklin Cudjoe

Day 1 of Arise Ghana demo marred with violence

Police commend Arise Ghana protesters for peaceful demonstration on Day 2



Franklin Cudjoe calls for enquiry into Arise Ghana demo violence



Founding President and Chief Executive Officer of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has lamented the chaos that characterized the first day of Arise Ghana demonstration.



While he believes the leadership of the demonstration did not sanction the ‘riot’, Franklin Cudjoe called for an enquiry into the incident.



In a post on his social media handle, he stressed that the economic crunch should not lead to a situation where the peace of the country will be compromised.



He also entreated the government to act on the various economic challenges confronting the country.

“I do not believe leaders of the Arise demo sanctioned any of the unfortunate incidents. An impartial enquiry is needed. While at it, we should be careful the economic atrophy doesn't mar our peace. Govt., must act fast &now!,” Frankline Cudjoe tweeted on June 28.



Arise Ghana demonstrators poured out onto the street on the first day of their intended two-day protests against rising economic hardship.



However, there was chaos as police fired teargas at protesters accusing the protesters of pelting them with stones.



According to multiple reportage, the chaos erupted over confusion on the route to use.



While the police insisted that the demonstrators cannot use the route towards the Jubilee House, the demonstrators attempted to force their way from Kwame Nkrumah Circle through Ring Road to Ako Adjei and to the Jubilee House.



Meanwhile, the second day of the demonstration [June 29] was incident-free and elicited commendation from the Ghana Police Service.