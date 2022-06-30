Arise Ghana demo: Elsewhere, Dampare would have resigned – Security Analyst

IGP. Dr. George Akuffo Dampare

A security analyst, Richard Kumadoe, has said that the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare would have resigned for the actions of his officers during the Arise Ghana Demonstration which turned chaotic on Tuesday, June 28.

According to the analyst, African leaders refuse to take personal responsibility for the actions of their followers just as the IGP is failing to do same regarding the disturbances arising from the Arise Ghana protest dubbed #KromAy3Hye demo.



Explaining his view point, he said the police personnel disobeyed the orders handed them from their IGP not to manhandle the protestors.



“In some countries, he [IGP Dampare] would have resigned. Recently, some happened in other countries, black people generally don’t resign, Africans don’t take personal responsibility for the actions of their people, particularly when IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare instructed them to go out there and do A,B,C,D and they went to do exactly the opposite of what happened, that means leadership has a problem, there is miscommunication”, Mr. Kumadoe said in an interview with Accra-based TV3.



The security analyst added that “somebody is undermining somebody just as we saw in the case of the Takoradi girls.”



Reacting further to the Ghana Police Service’s resolve to arrest organisers of the demonstration following the chaos that marred the protest, Mr. Richard Kumadoe adviced the police against such a decision.

In his view, the arrest and prosecution of leadership of the protest should have been done long ago but as at now, it is too late.



He further posited that the organisers have already mobilised members for the second day of the demonstration hence the police should rescind its decision.



Meanwhile, the Dean of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC), Professor Vladimir Antwi-Danso, has supported the decision not to follow through with arresting the leaders of the protest.



He opined that it would only heighten the tensions.