Arise Ghana demo: Government working to address economic challenges – Danquah Institute

Political think tank, the Danquah Institute (DI) has condemned the violence and destruction of property during the Arise Ghana demonstration on June 28.



According to the institute, the clash between the Ghana Police Service and the protesters are "barbaric, unlawful and un-Ghanaian behavior."



In a statement dated June 30, DI accused demonstrators of having pre-meditated plans to create chaos and destabilize the peace the country was enjoying.



It cited as evidence, the insistence of the group not to obey a court order directing the route they should use during the protest.



“It was clear that the demonstrators had no intention of complying with the Public Order Act or the Court Order for that matter, by their insistence on using an unapproved route leading to the Jubilee House.



“It is also deeply unfortunate that some of the demonstrators started throwing stones and other offensive weapons at the Police for no reason, leading to injuries of Police Officers and destruction of public property including Police vehicles.



“The Institute believes that well-meaning Ghanaians who are simply embarking on a peaceful demonstration would not have come armed with offensive weapons, stones and rioting devices, if not pre-meditated by a motive to create violence and destruction,” part of the statement read.



Danquah Institute noted that economic hardship for which reason Arise Ghana embarked on the street protest was the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

It however said the Akufo-Addo-led government was implementing measures to address the challenges.



“It is worth noting that most of the issues communicated as the reason for the demonstration are irrevocably linked to the Covid-19 pandemic period and the Russian-Ukraine war and are globally being experienced.



“The increasing costs of fuel and utilities; high demand met with pandemic related supply shortages of consumables which has caused price hikes and increased rates of inflation is occurring all over the word.



“We are happy that measures to address economic challenges have been taken by the Government. The unprecedented economic growth of the 2017-2019 period is not to be forgotten. We believe that Government will continue to make the best decisions for the benefit of all Ghanaians,” the statement added.



Arise Ghana demonstrators poured onto the streets on the June 28, the first day of their two-day march against rising economic hardship.



However, there was chaos as police fired teargas at protesters accusing the protesters of pelting them with stones. According to multiple reportage, the chaos erupted over confusion on the route to use.



While the police insisted that the demonstrators cannot use the route towards the Jubilee House, the demonstrators attempted to force their way from Kwame Nkrumah Circle through Ring Road to Ako Adjei and to the Jubilee House.



Meanwhile, the second day of the demonstration [June 29] was incident-free and elicited commendation from the Ghana Police Service.









Read The Full Statement of Danquah Institute Below:



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: 30/6/2022



CONDEMNATION OF VIOLENCE AND DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY DURING THE ARISE GHANA DEMONSTRATION



The Danquah Institute condemns in no uncertain terms the barbaric, unlawful and un-Ghanaian behaviour exhibited by some persons who took part in a Arise Ghana demonstration of Tuesday 28th June, 2022.



The Institute wishes to admonish the good people of Ghana not to take our enviable democracy secured over the last three decades for granted.



Since our return to constitutional rule in 1992, the people of Ghana have resorted mainly to democratic means to express our satisfaction or otherwise of government policies, economic and social trends and the general conditions of living.



The history of demonstrations as a form of protest in Ghana pre dates our



independence. As the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to have gained independence from British colonial authorities, the country has witnessed its fair share of protests and demonstrations some of which resulted in national good.



We must however understand that contemporary Ghana is recognized as one of the relatively stable democracies in Africa.



This status if for nothing at all stems from the ability of the nation to also ensure demonstrations are lawful and are prevented from becoming uncontrolled, violent and chaotic and destabilizing the peace that is enjoyed by all citizens of the country.

This also allows the safety and security of all citizens who either actively participate in the demonstration or who choose not to, but would want to engage in their usual day to day activities.



After initially indicating that they intended to hold a Forty-Eight (48) hour demonstration, the High Court of Ghana, upon an application by Ghana Police Service, determined the time, route and location for the planned demonstration.



The Court was clear in its Order that the demonstrators were to converge at the Obra Spot located at Circle at 8am, and the demonstration was to end at the Independence Square at 4pm, where a representative of the President would receive their petition, if any on the day in question.



The organizers of the demonstration were thus admonished to strictly adhere to the Order of the Court as well as the Public Order Act.



That notwithstanding, on the first day of the demonstration, it was clear that the demonstrators had no intention of complying with the Public Order Act or the Court Order for that matter, by their insistence on using an unapproved route leading to the Jubilee House.



It is also deeply unfortunate that some of the demonstrators started throwing stones and other offensive weapons at the Police for no reason, leading to injuries of Police Officers and destruction of public property including Police vehicles.



The Institute believes that well-meaning Ghanaians who are simply embarking on a peaceful demonstration would not have come armed with offensive weapons, stones and rioting devices, if not pre-meditated by a motive to create violence and destruction.



We wish that the general public would note that never in the history of our Fourth Republic has there been a demonstration where the Ghana Police Service has been pelted with stones and other offensive weapons.



We unequivocally condemn this action and appeal to people’s conscience to do likewise. We also have noted evidence-based allegations of the support received from some known personalities within the opposition NDC in respect of the aforementioned violent scenes and unlawful behaviour, and we wish to comment that this is a rather unfortunate dent in our democracy.



We are certain that the timely and professional intervention by the Ghana Police Service, curbed a situation that could have degenerated and escalated to the point where even more public and private property would have been damaged, or worse still precious lives lost.

It is worth noting that most of the issues communicated as the reason for the demonstration are irrevocably linked to the Covid-19 pandemic period and the Russian-Ukraine war and are globally being experienced.



The increasing costs of fuel and utilities; high demand met with pandemic related supply shortages of consumables which has caused price hikes and increased rates of inflation is occurring all over the word.



We are happy that measures to address economic challenges have been taken by the Government. The unprecedented economic growth of the 2017-2019 period is not to be forgotten. We believe that Government will continue to make the best decisions for the benefit of all Ghanaians.



Once again, we are thankful that the security services are up and doing their best in protecting our homeland Ghana from persons who seek to create instability.



The Institute commends the Ghana Police Service for their professionalism and urges them to deal with all persons in accordance with the law.



