Arise Ghana demo: My gun is licensed, I carried it for protection – Joshua Akamba

NDC Deputy National Organizer, Joshua Akamba

A former deputy national organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joshua Akamba, has refuted claims of being arrested by the police during day two of the ‘Arise Ghana’ protest.

He disclosed on the Anopa Bofoɔ morning show aired on Thursday, June 30, 2022, that he was only asked by the security personnel to surrender the weapon he was in possession of.



There has been a wide reportage in the media landscape claiming that Mr. Akamba, an integral organizer of the #KromAyɛHyi dubbed demonstration, was arrested on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, for brandishing a pistol at the function.



But reacting to these developments, the vocal politician debunked them and said the police only engaged him with an advise to withdraw the weapon from the masses, which he obliged.



“When you are being approached by the police who are familiar with you and advise you that if you have the gun with you, you should keep it in your vehicle, is that an offense?



“Exactly, the Police urged me to keep the gun in my car having cited a scenario that someone with a weapon unknowingly might commit a crime but because I am in possession of a gun openly, I maybe figured which will land me in trouble.

“And I listened because I wanted a peaceful demonstration, I wasn’t there for violence. And then I moved and said if that would be an issue, my driver should take it home because the police had assured us [protestors] of protection,” Joshua Akamba explained to Kwamina Sam Biney in Twi.



The ex-military officer emphasized that his decision was considered after the police had earlier suggested to keep the weapon for him till the exercise ended but declined that offer.



He explained further that, having set a good example amidst wanting a peaceful exercise he was quick to ask all protestors with weapons to surrender or send them home.



Setting the record straight, Mr. Akamba stated categorically that the weapon he carried to the ground was for protection and nothing else.



According to him, the gun is a licensed weapon which makes it legal for him to carry along anywhere he goes as he’s known many years.