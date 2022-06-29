Arise Ghana demo: Police are denying arrested protesters access to our lawyers – Bernard Monarh alleges

Former Chairperson of the Peoples National Convention, Bernard Monarh

I’m scandalised by Police denying arrested protestors access to legal counsel, Mornah

Denying access to legal counsel is an affront to Ghana’s Constitution, Mornah



Arise Ghana demo violence: 29 people arrested, to be arraigned, Police



Former Chairperson of the People's National Convention (PNC), Bernard Mornah has alleged that the Ghana Police Service is denying the 29 protesters it arrested at the Arise Ghana demonstration access to legal services.



Mornah, who is one of the organizers of the demonstration, said that denying the arrested people access to legal counsel is an affront to Ghana's democracy.



“I’m scandalised, our lawyers have called saying that they cannot have access to them (the 29 protestors). You (the police) arrested these people yesterday after you staged your own violence and you don’t want them to have (the) right to counsel. This is not democracy,” the former PNC Chairman said during an interview on the second day of the Arise Ghana demonstration.

The Ghana Police Service announced the arrest of 29 people in connection with violent incidents that marred the June 28, 2022 Arise Ghana demonstration at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle.



According to a statement dated June 28 and signed by Chief Superintendent Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Public Affairs, the Police were also reviewing available footage to make more arrests if need be.



"The Police have arrested 29 demonstrators for their participation in violent attacks on the Police and some members of the public including school children during the Arise Ghana demonstration in Accra.



"Available footages of the event are being reviewed and all other persons identified for taking part in the attacks as well as inciting violence will be arrested and brought to face justice," the June 28, 2022 statement added.



The statement further disclosed that leaders of the protest will be arrested and arraigned for the attacks and damage to property according to provisions under relevant laws.

