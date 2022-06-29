Arise Ghana demo violence: 29 people arrested, to be arraigned - Police

Arise Ghana group stage demo against economic hardship

Day 1 of demo ends in violent clash between protesters and police



Police announce arrests and moves to prosecute perpetrators



Police have announced the arrest of 29 people in connection with violent incidents that marred the June 28, 2022 Arise Ghana demonstration at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle.



According to a statement dated June 28 and signed by Chief Superintendent Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Public Affairs, the Police were also reviewing available footage with the view to making more arrests if need be.



"The Police have arrested 29 demonstrators for their participation in violent attacks on the Police and some members of the public including school children during the Arise Ghana demonstration in Accra.



"Available footages of the event are being reviewed and all other persons identified for taking part in the attacks as well as inciting violence will be arrested and brought to face justice," the June 28, 2022 statement added.

The statement further disclosed that leaders of the protest will be arrested and arraigned for the attacks and damage to property according to provisions under relevant laws.



In an earlier statement, the Police said a dozen of its officers were injured in the clash and were receiving treatment at the Police Hospital.



A GhanaWeb reporter observed that stones were thrown at the police by some irate supporters following which tear gas and rubber bullets were fired as police moved to thwart the change of route for the protests.



Water canon was also deployed as some protesters mounted road blocks by burning tyres in the middle of the road.



Arise Ghana, an amalgamation of groups and individuals organized the two-day protest to highlight the rising cost of living and issues of misgovernance.



Despite a court order relative to time and route of the protest, the leaders insisted on following a route other than the one ordered by the court, an insistence by the Police that they obey the agreed upon route resulted in the skirmishes.













Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.



