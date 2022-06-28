Arise Ghana group demonstrates against economic hardship, others

Arise Ghana to hold two day demo

Arise Ghana to protest against the government

Group holds two-day demo against economic hardship



Arise Ghana demonstration is non-partisan, Group



Arise Ghana is set to hold its historic two-day demonstration, #KromAyeShe, today, June 28, 2022.



The protest is primarily to protest against persistent and astronomical hikes in fuel prices by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government, which has imposed excruciating economic hardships on Ghanaians.

In a statement by Sammy Gyamfi, it adds that the protest is to also oppose the imposition of the obnoxious E-Levy on the already-burdened Ghanaian people by the insensitive Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government and demand a full-scale and bi-partisan parliamentary probe into COVID-19 expenditures.



Others are to protest the grabbing of state lands by officials of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government, particularly the de-classification of huge portions of the Achimota Forest Reserve.



The rest are to protest the increased rate of police brutalities and state-sponsored killings of innocent Ghanaians, as well as the growing culture of human rights abuses under President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and demand the total cancellation of the fraudulent “Agyapa” deal.



The group planned to start the series of demonstrations on June 28, 2022, starting from the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Interchange/Obra Spot and ending at the frontage of the seat of government.