Arise Ghana’s 'Krom AyƐ Hye' demo leaders insensitive – Injured convenor

An injured convenor of the Arise Ghana pressure group, Selorm Dramani, has described his colleague leaders of Tuesday’s “Krom AyƐ Hye” demonstration as insensitive.

Selorm Dramani was shot with a rubber bullet by the Police and rushed to the Ridge Hospital during Tuesday’s demo after chaos ensued when the protestors disagreed with Police over the route to embark on.



The angry demonstrators pelted the Police with stones while the law enforcement officers responded with shots of tear gas and rubber bullets. In the ensuing confrontation, over ten police officers and several protestors were injured.



Speaking on the “Ghana Kasa” morning show on Kasapa 102.5FM FM/Agoo TV Wednesday, Selorm Dramani said asking people to pour onto the streets for the second day of the demonstration after people sustained various degrees of injuries during Tuesday’s protest without checking on those injured shows how insensitive the convenors are.



“If my voice is that loud, I’ll advise that Wednesday’s demo should be called off. I’m going through pain, and I’m sure another protestor somewhere who’s not known also suffered an injury during yesterday’s demonstration and will be nursing that injury today. So if they say they are organizing another demonstration in the aftermath of this violent demo, then people will begin to question your level of sensitivity.



He added: “Currently, I’m nursing an injury, so if you are asking me to come for a demonstration when you have not even made any attempt to locate me to commiserate with me, that will be the height of insensitivity. Not even one of the convenors has called me after I sustained an injury during the demo.”



The two-day demonstration by pressure group Arise Ghana began Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at midday.

Among others, the group, which is made up of different political parties, is protesting alleged corruption in the Akufo-Addo government.



“Protest against persistent and astronomical hikes in fuel prices by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government that has imposed excruciating economic hardships on Ghanaians.



“Protest against the imposition of the obnoxious E-Levy on the already-burdened Ghanaian people by the insensitive Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government and demand for its immediate repeal.



“Demand a full-scale and bi-partisan parliamentary probe into COVID-19 expenditures.



“Protest against the grabbing of State lands by officials of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government, particularly the de-classification of huge portions of the Achimota Forest Reserve.



“Protest against the increased rate of police brutalities and state-sponsored killing of innocent Ghanaians, as well as the growing culture of human rights abuses under the watch of President Akufo-Addo and Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia,” their statement noted.