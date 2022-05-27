'Arise, talk; you're hungry, too!' – Bobie tells journalists

Broadcast journalist, Kwabena Bobie Ansah

Broadcaster, Kwabena Bobie Ansah has said Ghanaian journalists, “especially those working with radio stations,” are among “the most poorly paid” media practitioners.

“Some take home GH¢200, GH¢250, GH¢300, GH¢400, and they [critics] turn back and come and tell us we are corrupt,” he told an audience at a recent forum in Accra.



“Why won’t I be corrupt? What do you want me to do? What do you expect from me? How much do you pay me?” he asked.



He said some journalists and media practitioners “are not paid for six months, eight months, one year”, stressing: “They don’t pay them. The media houses are there”.



Pointing to some of his colleagues at the forum, the host of The Citizen Show on Accra100.5FM, said: “Those handling the cameras, they know; some are hungry, they are here, they know it and when you are hungry and we are telling you that you need to arise and talk, then you tell me, ‘You are doing politics’; what is politics? You are hungry”.

“We are calling on you to talk and you are telling me, I’m doing politics,” he observed.



Some newscasters, Bobie Ansah noted, “walk to work from their homes to read the news”.



“Is it fair?” he quizzed.



“The one who takes GH¢400 as salary is unable to survive on that,” he added.