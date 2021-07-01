Ark Development Organisation urges Ghanaians to help eradicate malaria

File photo

Source: GNA

The Ark Development Organisation, a non-governmental organisation has organized a day’s health training workshop for stakeholders in the Ayensuano District with a call for all hands on deck to help eradicate malaria.

Mr Emmanuel Kwafo Mintah, the Executive Director of the Organisation who made the call said serious attention must be given to fighting malaria as it was done for other killer diseases such as HIV/AIDS and COVID-19.



The workshop was organized under the auspices of the National Malaria Control Programme (NMCP) Project being implemented by the Ark Development Organisation in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region.



It was attended by Community-based Health Volunteers who were selected from the district and some staff of the Ayensuano Assembly.

Mr Mintah said the purpose of the training was to enlighten the various stakeholders on three sister diseases-malaria, tuberculosis (TB), HIV/AIDS as well as COVID-19 and the tools to be used for effective engagement of communities.



Among the interventions to be carried out by the health volunteers would include; education and sensitization on malaria, TB, HIV/AIDS and COVID-19 in homes, churches, mosque, market places, schools, and at durbars and funerals within the Ayensuano District.



The Executive Director urged the volunteers to observe the COVID-19 protocols by wearing the nose masks, hand washing under running water and the use of hand sanitizer during the education.