Armah Buah poised to renovate dilapidated school buildings in Aiyinasi North

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle Constituency of the Western Region, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah has pledged his commitment to renovate the dilapidated school buildings in the northern part of the constituency.

Basic Schools in the northern part of Ellembelle Constituency are in a very deplorable state, making it difficult for trained teachers to accept postings to the area.



The majority of the pupils there, sit on the bare floor to study due to the lack of proper furniture, and also since the inception of the Ellembelle District, the school children over there (Aiyinasi North) have not seen computer mouse and monitor before.



During a visit to the area in 2020, this reporter observed that the majority of the school buildings in the area were built by the community members and they used mud to construct them.



However, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah who is their current Member of Parliament has initiated an educational program dubbed, "Operations Renovation of School Buildings" to renovate all the dilapidated school buildings in Ainyinasi North.



He took the opportunity to present three hundred (300) bags of cement to the Chiefs and people of Ewerekrom, Santaso, and Amonorkrom communities to start renovating their school buildings.

Speaking at the launch of the initiative, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah said the move would cover all the communities in the Aiyinasi North of the Ellembelle Constituency.



He also said the initiative would help school children and teachers there to feel comfortable.



"We can't continue to deny our children here the opportunity to have access and study in comfortable classrooms and that is why I have initiated this laudable educational program", he stressed.



Armah-Kofi Buah, therefore, appealed to the Chiefs and people of the area to support him to renovate the school buildings in the area on time.



He advised the school children in the area to take their studies seriously despite the current conditions they are facing.

The former Energy Minister also pledged his dedication to help other farming communities in the area to be connected to the national electricity grid.



The Chiefs of the aforementioned communities thanked Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah for the initiative and prayed to God to bless him abundantly.



They emphasized that the track records of Armah-Kofi Buah cannot be challenged in Ellembelle Constituency since 1992.



They, therefore, predicted that Armah-Kofi Buah would be a Vice President of Ghana in the coming years.



They described him as the "Second Kwame Nkrumah" due to his leadership style and also his transformational track record.