Armed Forces, religious leaders ranked most trusted institutions – Afrobarometer

Members of the Armed Forces

A survey by the Centre for Democratic Development Ghana (CDD-Ghana) has ranked the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) and religious leaders as the most trusted institutions in Ghana.

With a score of 67% the Armed Forces occupied the topmost position and was closely followed by religious leaders who secured 49%.



The Afrobarometer study which centered on democratic governance, trust in institutions and corruption disclosed that traditional leaders are the third most trusted public institution with a percentage of 27.



The rest of the public institutions are ranked as follows; Courts -36%, Electoral Commission – 33%, President -32%, Opposition political parties -29%, Police – 28%, Parliament – 27, Ghana Revenue Authority – 26%, Assemblyman or woman -25%, MMDCEs -23% and New Patriotic Party – 27%.

In the same report, which was conducted in April, 2022 the Ghana Police Service was placed on the top of the chain as the most perceived corrupt institution in Ghana.



The service was closely followed by the Office of the President which was perceived as the second most corrupt institution in the country.



While Members of Parliament ranked third on the list, judges and magistrates and tax officials occupied the fourth and fifth positions as corrupt institutions respectively.