Armed Robbery at Ekye Amanfrom leaves one dead

Robbery incidents have been recorded recently in the Kwahu Afram Plains North and South

Correspondence from Eastern Region

A robbery incident at Ekye Amanfrom in the Kwahu Afram Plains South on Saturday evening, October 9, 20201, at about 8:20 pm, has left a young man sustaining gunshot leading to his untimely demise.



According to eye-witnesses, the Young Man, in his 20s, got hit by a bullet shot by the robbers who were robbing a mobile money vendor called Samuel Tatai of Tatai Enterprise right opposite the pharmacy shop of the NPP 2020 Parliamentary candidate, William Hor.



One of the eye-witnesses explained that the young man, popularly called "Bright this should be the Best" was quickly rushed to the Ekye Amanfrom Health Centre but died soon after.



The police have since rushed to the scene to take inventory and to initiate immediate investigation and search for the bolted robbers.

About last month, a female passenger sustained gunshot wounds in a highway robbery incident at Agyata stretch of the Ekye-Amanfrom to Maame Krobo road, an incident that saw a four-member robbery gang robbing a bus full of passengers and other motor riders and eventually shooting at the female passenger.



The Kwahu Afram Plains area has been a safe haven for robberies for years now and it does not seem to be reducing.



The area is bridled with a poor telecommunication network, deplorable roads and also seems to be far bigger than the number of police officers posted there.