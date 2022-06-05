Armed demo: I admire Barker-Vormawor, he shouldn’t mar his image with such things – Ablakwa

#FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor

Barker-Vormawor is a 'sharp intellect, a patriot extraordinaire' - MP

#FixTheCountry is doing important work for Ghana – Ablakwa



Police turn down the request of a group to hold a demo on June 4



North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa stated his admiration for #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, who he described as an intellect and a patriot.



He said that although he condemns the intention of Barker-Vormawor's movement to hold an armed demonstration, their intended action should not derail the importance of the activism they engage in.

The MP, who was speaking on Joy FM’s NewsFile monitored by GhanaWeb, therefore urged Ghanaians not to condemn the movement.



“I mean I admire Barker-Vormawor very very well, sharp intellect, a patriot extraordinaire. He shouldn’t mar that image and his great reputation by engaging in things like that. Let’s take it as just one terrible slip and that they can return on the great effort that they’re working on to make our country better and improve the living conditions of our people. It was just unfortunate.



“I’ve already condemned what they did. I’ve been an activist for many years as NUGS President [and the] CJA, and we never went on demonstration with arms. I think that it’s good they apologised and they should demonstrate that they really are back on the path of righteousness,” he said.



The MP (Member of Parliament) reiterated the importance of the work being done by the movement and urged them not to engage in activities that will derail their efforts.

“They’re raising important issues (such as) Police brutalities. As we speak, the seven people killed during the 2020 elections, no justice. I’m still at CHRAJ with Honourable Buah seeking justice… (there is) Nkoranza, then there was Ejura, there was Tamale [and] Akatsi, these things cannot continue. So, they’re raising important issues (such as) corruption (and) prioritisation. They should not spoil their case,” he said.



The Accra Regional Police Command indicated that #FixTheCountry members including journalist Blessed Godsbrain Smart (Captain Smart), Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah, Benjamin Darko, and Oliver Barker-Vormawor submitted a letter notifying them of a planned three-day demonstration.



The group indicated that the demonstration was to start on Saturday, June 4, 2022, adding that they intended to contract a private security company to protect them.



"That the demonstrators and the contracted private security personnel will be armed with weapons.

"That the armed demonstrators will picket at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) and the Ghana Police Headquarters.



"That at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), they will demand to speak directly to the nation on GTV and layout their grievances," the police said in their statement indicating that they cannot 'shepherd' such a demonstration.



The Police, however, described the protest as inconsistent with the Public Order Act.



A June 1, 2022 press statement signed by Chief Inspector Bright Kwabena Danso, Regional Public Affairs Unit, Ashanti Region, said the “nature and character" of the demonstration as intended was inconsistent with the Public Order Act.

The statement stressed, “we are, therefore, unable to provide security for a demonstration, which is in flagrant violation of the Public Order Act, 1994 (Act 49) and has the potential to result in a breach of public order and public safety.



“We wish to assure the public that in the interest of public safety and security, the Police are putting in place all necessary measures to ensure that unauthorised persons do not march the streets with weapons,” it added.



