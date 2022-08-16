Armed police officers take over Legon as Commonwealth residents protest

Heavy police security has been deployed to the University of Ghana following a protest by student residents of the Commonwealth Hall on Tuesday morning.

The protest by the students followed a management decision to suspend the Hall Master and Senior Tutor of the Commonwealth Hall after students of the hall were involved in a violent clash with students from the Mensah Sarbah Hall on August 5, 2022.



“The Hall Master and Senior Tutor of Commonwealth Hall have not exhibited sufficient willingness and ability to hold students of the hall accountable for their actions in the recent violent clashes.



“These officers should, therefore, in the interim, be relieved of their duties while management works with the security services to investigate the clashes and work towards finding lasting solutions to the tensions between students of the two halls,” parts of a statement issued by the management of the university read.



Following the announcement of the decision by the management of the University of Ghana, student residents of the Commonwealth Hall on Tuesday embarked on a protest against the suspensions.



The students clad in red and black attires amidst drumming, singing and dancing, demanded the reinstatement of their Hall Master and Senior Tutor.





When GhanaWeb reporters arrived on the campus of the University on Tuesday morning, a team of several armed police officers had been deployed to the hall.



Videos from the hall intercepted by GhanaWeb show several of the armed police officers taking a position in sections of the Commonwealth Hall.



The students among other things were protesting the decision by the university management to charge residents of the hall for the damages caused in the August 5 clash.





Watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud below:











GA/DO