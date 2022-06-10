0
Armed robber caged 16 years in hard labour

Court The accused pleaded guilty in court

Fri, 10 Jun 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

An armed robber who was arrested by the Police at Sefwi Nketieso in the Western region has been handed a 16-year jail term by the court.

The convict, Isaac Addae on May 29, 2022, visited his victim, a gold buyer, under the pretext of selling him some gold.

When the victim took him to his room to weigh the said gold, Isaac Addae pulled out a knife, stabbed him, and robbed him of an amount of GHS15,000.00 and a mobile phone.

On June 9, 2022, he was given 16 years imprisonment in hard labour by the court after he pleaded guilty to the charges brought against him.

The Police has asked any member of the public who can recognize him in connection with other crimes to kindly contact the nearest Police station for further action.

