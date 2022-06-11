Armed robber gets 16 years imprisonment with hard labour

File photo of a person behind bars

Source: GNA

Isaac Addae, an armed robber, who was arrested by the Police at Sefwi Nketieso in the Western region has been handed a 16-year jail term by the court.

A news brief from the Police said the convict visited his victim, a gold buyer on May 29, 2022, under the pretext of selling gold to him.



It said when the victim took him to his room to weigh the said gold, Isaac pulled out a knife, stabbed, and robbed him of GHC15,000.00 and a mobile phone.



The brief said on June 9, 2022, he was given 16 years imprisonment in hard labour by the court after he pleaded guilty to the charges brought against him.

It said because Isaac Addae had been duly convicted and was no longer a suspect, the Police had displayed his images in line with their new standard operating procedure.



The brief said any member of the public who could recognise him in connection with other crimes, should contact the nearest Police station for further action.



It urged the public to support the Police as they worked to keep communities safe.