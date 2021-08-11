Armed robber shot dead by Police in Bolgatanga

File photo

Source: GNA

The Police in Bolgatanga, the Upper East Regional capital has shot and killed 30 year- old Stephen Atia, a suspected armed robber.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) David Fianko-Okyere, the Regional Police Public Affairs Officer, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency in an interview, said the victim was pronounced dead at the Regional Hospital in Bolgatanga on Sunday.



He explained that the deceased and one Asampana Ayine, also known as Winder, a known and wanted armed robber had earlier robbed a victim of his motorbike in the Bolgatanga Township.



He said the victim reported the incident to the Police, and was able to identify suspect Atia, the deceased, and his gang on seeing their pictures.



He said Ayine and his gang were having fun at a recreational centre in the Bolgatanga Township when Police Officers moved in. “The two, on seeing the Police, tried to scale a wall and escape. Ayine was able to escape but Atia was arrested.”



ASP Fianko-Okyere said suspect Atia, initially agreed to lead the Police to where they hid their weapons. “On their way, Atia tried to escape, but a Police Officer fired shots to scare and immobilise him as he tried to run away.”



He said the suspect was taken to the Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

ASP Fianko-Okyere said the Police were still on a look out for Asampana Ayine,saying, “the man is slippery because we have pursued him on several occasions and anytime we are getting closer, he escapes.”



He said Ayine and his accomplice had been involved in series of armed robberies, especially snatching of motorbikes from their owners at gun-point within the Bolgatanga Municipality.



He said Ayine was a notorious armed robber who had been on the Police wanted list for some time. “He was recently published as one of the wanted armed robbers in the Upper East Region, especially Bolgatanga.



“The Police have since been on a manhunt for him as he continues to rob people even after he had been declared wanted by the Bolgatanga District Magistrate Court,” he said.



ASP Fianko-Okyere said Ayine's alleged girlfriend suspected to be one of his accomplices was in Police custody assisting further investigations.