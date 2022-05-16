Armed robbers are attacking our workers – Ambulance Service

National Ambulance Service

The National Ambulance Service has indicated that its vehicles and personnel have been subjected to several attacks in their line of duty.



According to the leadership of the Emergency Medical Technologists Association of Ghana (EMTAG), under the umbrella of the National Ambulance Service (NAS), the lives of some of its members have been threatened because of constant attacks by criminals and even by ordinary Ghanaians, 3news.com reports.



In a statement released, the leadership of EMTAG added that some of its members have been gravely wounded and one has even been killed in the line of duty due to these attacks.



“… our members have been under rampant attacks in recent times … In some of these attacks, our members are subjected to shootings, beatings, mob actions, verbal and physical abuse.

“… with the current one being an attack on the Zebilla Ambulance Station crew who were transporting a patient from Bawku to Tamale Teaching Hospital on 12th May 2022. This incident led to the abuse, molestation and physical assault on the crew who were on board the Ambulance giving care to the patient. They are currently receiving treatment … and the most devastating one was when one of our members from the Somanya Ambulance Station was killed by armed robbers last year on January 4th. May his soul rest in peace," portions of the statement read.



The association called on the Ghana Police Service to, as a matter of urgency, investigate all instances of attacks on its crew and bring the perpetrators to book.



The association also called for a corporation with the police which will ensure the safety of their crew and also ensure that future attacks are averted.



