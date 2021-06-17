Armed robbers attack 5 Kumasi gold dealers; shoot 2 for refusing to surrender gold

Five gold dealers are said to have been robbed of their valuables

Two persons have been shot in the leg after they resisted attempts by armed robbers who came to rob them of their cash at Motikrom in the Amanse South District of the Ashanti region.

According to an eyewitness who spoke to MyNewsGh.com, the armed robbers stormed the small town at about 1:30 am and sounded several warning shots before they started their robbery expedition.



They are said to have robbed five gold dealers of their valuables including huge sums of monies but the two who got shot in the leg are said to have resisted the robbery hence the shooting in their legs.



They have since been sent to the St. Martin’s government hospital, Manso Agroyesum where they are receiving treatment but one is said to be in a critical condition.

Our source says the Police got to the scene just after the armed robbers had left and spent an hour before leaving the scene.



Meanwhile, a victim of the robbery incident has reported the case to the Police and investigations are ongoing to bring the perpetrators to book.