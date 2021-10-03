Armed robbers attack Madibra Pharmacy in Tarkwa

Madibra Pharmacy is located in Tarkwa

Source: Thomas Tetteh, Contributor

Some armed robbers have attacked Madibra Pharmacy, a pharmaceutical shop in Tarkwa and made away with an undisclosed amount of money.

According to the chief executive of the company, Eric Fosu recounting the ordeal said the incident occured last week Thursday.



Fosu said he had received a call from one of his workers that robbers wielding guns raided the pharmacy requesting for money.



“I quickly organised some guys around to help if we can salvage the situation. But by the time we got there, they had finished their operations and left.”

Fosu explained that the robbers made away with every amount of cash available at the pharmacy of which workers could not quantify.



He added that “one of the workers who made an attempt to place a phone call had her phone snatch by the robbers. Fortunately, none of the workers were shot or harmed in the process”.



Meanwhile, Fosu said the incident has been reported to the Police who have commenced investigation.