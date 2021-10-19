Armed robbers attack Ransbert supermarket at Kawirekwaanano

File photo

Source: GNA

Two unidentified men on Monday invaded the premises of Ransbert supermarket at Kawerekwaanano in the Tarkwa-Nusaem Municipality and allegedly made away with GH￠107, 271. 20.

The two masked robbers who were on a motorbike managed to escape after the operation.



Information gathered by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) indicated that one of the robbers was earlier captured on a Closed-circuit Television wearing orange shirt with a pair of blue jeans trousers loitering around the premises.



It added that between 0936 and 1015 hours, a driver and staff of Mon-Tran services, a company sub-contracted by Omini bank to collect bulk monies from its customers came to Ransbert supermarket to carry out their duty without police escort.

The source said immediately the staff of Mon-Tran services collected the GH￠107, 271. 20 from the operations manager of the shop and attempted to enter the vehicle, one of the robbers who was spotted walking around quickly came over and snatched the bag containing the money at gunpoint.



He then fired gunshots to deflate the tyre of the Mon-Tran services vehicle and those parked around to deter the public and jumped on their motorbike and sped off.



The incident has been reported to the Tarkwa District Police command and investigations have commenced, but no arrest has been made.