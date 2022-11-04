Armed robbers attack family; make away with GH¢15,000, phones

Esther Laryea, one of the victims reported on how the incident occurred

Source: SVTV Africa

A gang of five armed robbers attacked a family of five at Dodowa and made away with GH¢15,000 and phones after hitting the husband’s head with a pestle on November 2, 2022.

On SVTV Africa’s Eyewitness Report, one of the victims, Esther Laryea, reported on how the incident occurred. The police suspect that the armed robbers received a tip-off.



According to Esther, her husband received GH¢15K for winning a contract but sent the money home. However, at 1pm on November 2, the armed robbers attacked them and threatened to kidnap their two kids (ages 4, and 2) if they refused to give up the money.



“They banged on the door, and my husband rushed out to check. My husband pushed back when he saw them, but they overpowered him. Two gathered around the door while the other there entered. Then one of them hit my husband's head with a pestle, and he fell unconscious. They rushed to me and told me to give them the money, or they take my child. My husband woke up, picked up the bag, and gave it to them. It lasted for almost 45 minutes. Our neighbours saw it happen, but they were scared because they had guns and fired warning shots,” Esther explained.

Moreover, Esther indicated that they gave directly to her husband because “they said ‘he’s the one as soon they saw him. They took our phones too. There are other rented houses close to us, about 15 rooms, and we’re in the middle, but they came straight to us.”



Speaking on her husband’s condition, Esther stated that he had been discharged at the time of the interview and was resting. The police visited the scene of the crime and are currently investigating.