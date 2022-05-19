Armed robbers attack fuel station, shoot CEO and bolt with money

File photo of armed men

Correspondence from North-East Region

Gunmen on a motorbike raided 'R n P' fuel station in Walewale in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region and bolted with an unspecified amount of money between the hours of 7 pm and 8 pm on 17/05/2022.



The bandits shot the owner of the fuel station who went unconscious in the process and landed at the Walewale Government Hospital.



According to the cousin of the fuel station CEO, his uncle was with the manager at the station when the armed robbers invaded the place and asked all those around to lie down but one of them moved to the CEO and shot him at the occiput.



"It was yesterday in the evening that two guys invaded the area and went to the filling station first and picked some money. He was on hands up and they followed him into the office, so he was just entering and they shot him at the occiput but the bullets didn't penetrate too much. So they sent him to hospital," Sadat said.

The Assemblyman for Kukuazugu electoral area, Seidu Kamal Gazirey said the robbers have robbed the residents almost five times in a Month (May) alone within Walewale township. He is calling on the IGP and the Interior Minister to deploy enough police personnel to the West Mamprusi Municipality.



"Is even a series of robberies. If you look at this month alone, per what I have counted myself, we have almost five of them at a glow within this month.



"In fact, IGP in collaboration with the Interior Minister should try as much as they can to see how they can help Walewale with enough police personnel," Seidu Kamal appealed.



The CEO of the said fuel station, Musah Abdul-Rahman was treated and later discharged from the Walewale government hospital.