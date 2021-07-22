Armed robbers in trouble under 'dreaded' Dampare as IGP – Ex-convict

Newly appointed Acting IGP, COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare

An ex-convict who was sentenced to 30 years imprisonment, Tetteh Teye says armed robbers will have a tough time operating following the appointment of COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare as the new Inspector General of Police (IGP).

According to him, the name of COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare who he described as “action man” puts so much fear in armed robbers as they know what he’s capable of doing.



Speaking to host Bonohene Baffuor Awuah on 'Ghana Kasa' on Kasapa 102.5FM Thursday, Tetteh Teye stated that Ghana is blessed to have COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare who’s a hard nut to crack as the new Police Chief.



“When I was into robbery, whenever we hear the name of COP Dampare we become terrified and go into hiding leaving our family behind because we know what he can do. He’s an action man who caused the arrest of many armed robbers when he was the Greater Accra Regional Police Commander. It is good that Ghana has him as the next IGP, armed robbers will not have it easy at all because he’ll put in place strategies to arrest robbers. When he focuses on a particular robbery gang, he makes sure that he does not only cause your prosecution but he’ll also investigate thoroughly and get to where the robbers have their source. That is the kind of police officer Ghana is blessed to have.”



The ex-convict recalled that COP Dr. Akuffo Dampare as Greater Accra Police Commander led an operation to arrest the self-confessed killer of the former Abuakwa North MP, J.B Danquah Adu.



COP Dr. Akuffo Dampare's appointment by President Akufo-Addo takes effect August, 01, 2021.

The Police Chief is being moved from the position of a Director-General in charge of Administration of the Ghana Police Service to the IGP.



He takes over from James Oppong-Boanuh who has been IGP since August 14, 2019.



Dr. George Akuffo Dampare is the youngest Acting Inspector–General of Police (IGP) to be appointed in the fourth Republic and the eighth youngest since Ghana gained independence. Prior to this appointment, he was the most senior police officer after the just retired IGP.



Dr. Dampare joined the Ghana Police Service (GPS) as a Constable in December, 1990 at age 20 and rose through the ranks to become Commissioner of Police (COP) 24 years later at age 44 in 2014, the rank he held until his appointment.



In 1991, on completion of his recruit training, Dr. Dampare was adjudged the overall Best Recruit at the National Police Training School and won all awards except the award for the ‘Best Marksman’. Again in 1996, he emerged the overall Best Cadet for the 32nd Cadet Officers’ Course at the Ghana Police Academy (formerly, Police College) and won all awards, including Excellence in Professional Police Subjects and Excellence in Academic Subjects.