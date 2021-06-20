Armed robbers kill mobile money vendor at Okorase near Koforidua

The deceased was shot on his way home from work

A mobile money vendor has been shot dead by armed robbers at Okorase near Koforidua the Eastern Regional capital.

36-year-old Solomon Arhin Prost was gunned down Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 11:14pm. He was shot on his way home from work.



He was reportedly walking home with his friend when they were attacked by the robbers.



The friend however escaped unhurt.



According to a witness Mohammed Shaibu, he heard gunshots while in his room but a few minutes later he heard the victim who had been running towards his house shouting for help. But he came out of his room to see the victim lying in a supine position in a pool of blood wearing black shorts with a white shirt with gunshot wounds on the chest.



Two black backpacks containing cash of GHC 8,290.30, One HP Laptop with charger, one Infinix mobile phone, One Itel mobile phone, one Android mobile phone, two small itel mobile phone, one pen drive, a modem, earpiece, and some bank documents were found lying beside the victim.

Police who visited the scene upon receipt of the information after taken inventory of the crime scene conveyed the victim to St. Joseph Hospital where he was confirmed dead by the medical Doctor on duty Dr. Benjamin Sam.



His body has been deposited at the morgue of the same Hospital.



The murdered Solomon Arhin was a teacher at Behenase RC Basic school near Tinkon in Akuapem North Municipality. He was also a member of the Pentecost International Worship Center (PIWC) of The Church of Pentecost in Koforidua.



The Resident Minister of PIWC-Koforidua Pastor Musa Yahaya led members of the church to commiserate with the bereaved family.



Kingsford Kalefe, Headteacher of Behenase Basic School described the deceased as a hard-working and industrious young man. He called on the Inspector General of Police to intervene to ensure that the perpetrators are arrested

The national Chairman of Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana (MMAAG) Dela Abotsie said robbery attacks on their members is one too many therefore wants a collaborative effort to curb the menace.



The Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command DSP Ebenezer Tetteh said an investigation has commenced into the incident.



The deceased left behind a pregnant wife and two children.