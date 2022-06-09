Armed robbers kill mobile money vendor, one other in Tamale

Alhassan Suale, the mobile money vendor was shot by the suspected robbers

Series of criminal cases recorded in Tamale

Man lynched over suspicion of robbery



Journalist killed by armed robbers



Two persons, including a mobile money vendor, have reportedly been shot dead by a gang of robbers at Tamale in the Northern Region.



According to a Daily Graphic report, Alhassan Suale, a mobile money vendor and a journalist with Tamale-based Neesim FM, had his shop attacked by robbers on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.



The armed men shot Suale and another person when they entered his shop to loot.



A man said to have been riding on a motorbike past the crime scene was subsequently attacked by a mob who perceived him to be a member of the robbery gang.

His motorbike was also set ablaze by the angry mob that lynched the man they believed to be one of the armed robbers.



Meanwhile, two other persons, one said to be part of the robbery suspects, and a victim sustained gunshot wounds and are said to be receiving medical attention.



This comes on the back of recent crimes recorded within the Tamale metropolis.



A similar robbery attack took place last week when a mobile money vendor was attacked at the Afa Ajura Mosque.



Other criminal cases, including car snatching, have been reported in the metropolis recently.