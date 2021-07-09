Armed robbers kill teacher, shoot driver in Bono East region

Fri, 9 Jul 2021 Source: peacefmonline.com
Armed robbers on Wednesday (July 7) attacked a passenger vehicle and killed an ICT teacher at the Kajaji D/A Junior High School in the Bono East Region.
The driver of the vehicle sustained injuries in the attack and is currently receiving treatment at the Sene East Hospital.
The police said investigation is ongoing.
“It happened between Premonso and Nyakonpre… When they got to the spot they were attacked by six armed robbers.
“And in the course, Prah Junior, an ICT teacher at D/A JHS was shot and killed and the driver, one Antwi Bosiako was also wounded,” Sene East police commander, ACP Samuel Allotey, said.
