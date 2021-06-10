Armed robbers raid forex bureau close to Police headquarters

The robbers fled on a motorbike

Two armed men on a motorbike broke into a forex bureau close to the Police Headquarters in Osu in broad daylight and bolted with a sum of money on Wednesday, June 9.



A video of the incident which has since gone viral shows the two robbers raid the forex bureau in a matter of minutes and flee the scene on a motorcycle, firing warning shots into the air.



The security man at post stood in shock as the robbers rode past him and also made way through thick traffic while there was a policeman at post at the traffic light at the time the incident occurred.

An eyewitness account of the incident complained about how the police whose office was not far from the scene of the incident failed to pursue the robbers.



Despite firing the warning shots, no casualty was recorded.



Elsewhere in Accra on the same day, another robbery case was recorded where a 34-year-old man was robbed and shot at Pigfarm.



Apparently, the robbers had tracked him and eventually stopped him at the Pigfarm roundabout where they asked him to surrender his valuables.



He, however, insisted and was shot in the stomach by the robbers who managed to flee the scene.

The unidentified victim is currently receiving treatment at the 37 Military Hospital.





Daylight robbery happening now at a forex bureau in Honneysuckle ring road Osu pic.twitter.com/s4KDzP4IKv — Pendee (@pendeegh) June 9, 2021