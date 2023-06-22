3
Armed robbers shoot police officer at Ablekuma

Robbers E1580667847713 1024x681 1 File photo

Thu, 22 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Armed robbers have shot and injured a police officer at the Ablekuma Star Oil filling station during an alleged operation in Greater Accra Region.

The incident which occurred on Thursday, June 22, 2023, claimed the life of the officer on the spot.

According to a 3news.com report, there is currently heavy security presence at the scene.

The police have also launched an investigation and a search for the perpetrators of the crime.

More soon....

ABJ/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
