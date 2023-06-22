Armed robbers shoot police officer at Ablekuma

Thu, 22 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Armed robbers have shot and injured a police officer at the Ablekuma Star Oil filling station during an alleged operation in Greater Accra Region.
The incident which occurred on Thursday, June 22, 2023, claimed the life of the officer on the spot.
According to a 3news.com report, there is currently heavy security presence at the scene.
The police have also launched an investigation and a search for the perpetrators of the crime.
More soon....
ABJ/WA
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- Man, 35, arrested for allegedly asking 15-year-old boy to give him a blowjob
- Popular motor rider at Akatsi shot dead by unknown gunmen
- Sherigu-Fulani disturbances: 18 accused discharged; others granted bail
- Woman found dead after days of going missing
- Koforidua murder: Why I personally handed my son over to the police – Mother speaks
- Read all related articles