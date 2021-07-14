Armed robbers shoot woman to death in Kumasi

Wed, 14 Jul 2021 Source: kasapafmonline.com
A woman believed to be in her early 20s has been shot dead by armed men at Maxima Junction in Kumasi.
Reports say two suspected armed robbers on a motorbike gunned down the lady and fled with her mobile phone at about 9:30pm on Tuesday.
She was seen in a pool of blood bleeding from gunshot wounds in the chest and was rushed to the KNUST Hospital for treatment.
She was unfortunately pronounced dead on arrival.
A report of the incident has been filed with the police.
No arrest has been made yet.
