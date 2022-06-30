Armed robbers steal gold worth US$350,000 from mining company

On June 10, 2022, armed robbers raided the premises of a gold ore mining company making away with an unspecified amount of gold.

The affected company, GoldStone Resources Limited near Akrokeri in the Ashanti region, has now confirmed the value of the gold the robbers bolted with.



They made away with approximately US$350,000 when they raided the Homase site of the company.



The company in a June 29 statement said employee was hurt during the incident adding that the loss was not expected to have an impact on the financial performance of the company.



"The Board can now confirm that an armed robbery took place at its Homase site, which, whilst no one was hurt, resulted in a loss of gold with a value of approximately US$350k," the statement said.

"Whilst this loss is not expected to have a material impact on the financial performance of the business, the Company was not in a position to make an announcement that was compliant with the AIM Rules, which led to a suspension in the trading of its ordinary shares on AIM whilst an investigation was launched by the authorities in Ghana," the statement added.



