2
Menu
News

Armed robbers who shot 5 people at Assin Praso arrested

Person In Handcuffs File photo

Sat, 18 Jun 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Eight armed robbers who attacked and shot five people including the Chief at Adanse Praso in the Assin North District have been arrested by the youth in the community.

The suspects were arrested Friday, June 17 on a cocoa farm.

They have been handed over to the New Edubeasi Police for an investigation.

It would be recalled that Starr News’ Yaw Boagyan reported that armed robbers numbering about 30 attacked the Chief and residents of Adanse Praso, and ransacked the palace forcing the chiefs and residents to run into a bush.

This led to the shooting of five residents who are currently receiving treatment at the Assin Praso Presbyterian Hospital.

Some youth from Adanse Praso who have travelled outside the town upon hearing of the incident returned home in their numbers and supported the watchdog committee members to arrest eight armed robbers while pursuing the others.

Residents are however appealing to the Inspector General of Police to beef up security in the area as they are leaving in fear and panic and can go about their daily activities in peace.

According to them, their foodstuffs are rotting since people from the nearby communities who usually buy from them are now unable to do so due to issues of security.

The Adontenhen of the Community, Nana Otuo Acheampong, also appealed to the Inspector General of Police to assist the community with a police post that will enhance security in the area.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why GES sacked me - Teacher Kwadwo
You’re not an Akyem and have no right to speak for us – Osafo-Maafo told
My $10m factory was destroyed because of work I did in the oil sector – Raymond Archer
National Cathedral: Frema Busia slams Akufo-Addo
Greece to Germany: I slept in the forest for three months, arrested and stripped naked – Ghanaian lady
‘Totally ignorant, setback mentality’ – Ama K. Abebrese jabs Efia Odo
‘Save the date’ - Nana Aba Anamoah announces
Hopeson Adorye slams SP
Adom-Otchere slams Togbe Afede's aide on RTI request
How Court of Appeal Judge resigned over the demolition of his residence
Related Articles: