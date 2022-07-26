Armed robbery, assault, murder reduce marginally in 2022 – Public safety report

File photo

A report from the Bureau of Public Safety (BPS) indicates that the number of armed robbery cases recorded for the first half of 2022 has dropped compared to the same period in 2021.

Armed robbery events reduced from 34 in 2021 to 29 between January to June 2022.



Similarly, murder and or manslaughter, which is defined by the Bureau as “all unlawful killings of one human being by another” reduced from 108 to 86 in 2022 compared to last year.



The difference of 22 constitutes a -20 per cent decrease per the report.



These were captured in the ‘Top Ten Crime’ category of the Ghana Public Safety and Crime Report (First Half 2022).



The report further detailed that number of assault cases in 2022 reduced by only one according to the Bureau of Public Safety in its 2021/2022 half year analysis.

However, the use of fire arms in the execution of violent crimes has increased by more than four percent.



“Reported use of firearms in the commission of violent crimes in Y2022 increased by more than 4% over the same period in Y2021.”



“Overall reported violent crimes decreased by about 12% in Y2022 compared to the



same period in Y2021. Reported incidents of murder/manslaughter, armed robbery,



and civil disorder for the period of Y2022 decreased over Y2021, at 20%, 19%, and 22% respectively.”