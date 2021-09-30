Armed robbery not on the increase – Ghana Police Service

ACP Kwesi Ofori, the acting Director-General of Public Affair, for the Ghana Police Service

ACP Kwesi Ofori, the acting Director-General of Public Affair, for the Ghana Police Service, has allayed fears of insecurity in the country.

Recent robbery cases have raised concerns about an aura of insecurity in the country with some Ghanaians expressing disappointment in the police.



Last week more than four daylight robbery cases were recorded in the national capital with some regions experiencing the same.



But ACP Kwesi Ofori does not believe that there is a hike in robbery cases in the country as being speculated.



Speaking on JoyNews Kwesi Ofori described the robberies as isolated cases which are being dealt with by the police.



He stated further that the police hierarchy has held series of meetings on plans to deal with armed robbery and crime in the country.

ACP Kwesi Ofori said that “generally speaking armed robbery is not on the increase, but there have been some isolated ones that have prompted public conversation. As an agency and service, we need to deal with it and we are dealing with it,” he said.



ACP Ofori explained that “management is at work. On assumption of office, the acting IGP called a national emergency meeting, involving all the 18 regional commanders, for us to strategize and map out intensive measures to carry out our job, in terms of policing the country and allowing the police authority to prevail.



“We are determined to flush out some of these miscreants. The police will protect you and do whatever to get rid of miscreants in the city,” he added.



ACP Kwesi Ofori's observations come after the police in the Ashanti Region gunned down 2 suspected armed robbers.



The police in a statement said that some suspects were also arrested in the operation and were assisting in investigations.