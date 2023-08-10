Armed robbery should be allowed if LGBTQI+ issues are human rights – Chief

File photo

The Chief of Aboabo No. 2, a suburb of Dormaa Central Municipality in the Bono area, has spoken out strongly against the actions of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, queer, and Intersex people.

Nana Kwaku Yeboah Ababio disagrees with arguments that LGBTQI+ concerns are human rights issues.



According to the traditional ruler, such behaviours are not human rights issues but rather unethical and culturally inappropriate.



He feels that if we consider homosexuality to be a human rights problem, we should let people who wish to loot and kill others do so.



He made the remarks while joining other chiefs and elders in the area to butcher a sheep and pour the blood on the foot of a young guy accused of being gay.



According to the chiefs, such behaviours are not tolerated in the community, and anyone detected will be punished.

He stated that the gods were enraged by the situation and that it was appropriate to slaughter the sheep as a type of ritual to appease them.



The young man was forced to stand in front of the town’s palace amid the gathering.



The elders poured Schnapps on his head at some point.



To appease the gods, the elder slaughtered a sheep and put its blood on his foot.



According to the source, the boy in his early twenties, known as Damoah Christian, admitted to being gay after a group of young males at Dormaa Ahenkro caught him dressed in female attire.

Because the Dormaa overlord was not there, the party that agreed to transport him to the Dormaahene’s palace was afterwards recommended to send him to Aboabo No. 2 for the pacification process.



It was revealed at the palace that this Damoah Christian had previously been caught with someone else performing the same act.



In response, the chief stated, “If we claim that homosexuality is a human rights issue, we must allow armed robbers to roam around and rob and kill people.” This is an atrocity, and we will not tolerate it. This is a foreign influence, and we must not allow them to ruin our ideals. If their women want to sleep with animals and their men want to sleep with men, they should do it. In Ghana, we will not entertain it.”



“The Bible despises this act, and our culture despises it as well. We performed these rites to prevent similar atrocities from occurring in the Kuase area here, as well as in the entire Dormaa traditional territory.



“Why would a white man encourage people to engage in these filthy acts under the guise of a human right?” This is more of a human left. Under what circumstances should we condone this defamation of our beautiful culture? Is it because of the money they’ll be giving us? What good will the money be when this monstrosity has devastated our lives? We’re not going to entertain it.” He stated.

Nana Ako-Adjei Agyapong, the Kuase Akwamuhene, on his part, warned the youth against such practices since they were unhealthy.



He stated that anyone caught participating in such behaviour would be dealt with harshly.



“Homosexuality is demonic. It is a sin against Christianity, our cultural norms, and our beliefs. If any community in Ghana accepts this depravity, we will not entertain it here.



"My recommendation to the youth is for them to focus on their academics, graduate with honours, and become wise and responsible leaders for Ghana and their communities. If you are detected doing so, we will deal with you harshly. Beware and avoid such practices.”