Arraigning Barker on Monday is a breach of the law – Martin Kpebu to police

Police to arraign Oliver Barker-Vormawor before court



Constitutional and human rights lawyer, Martin Kpebu has emphasized that the Ghana Police Service will be breaching the constitution if it goes ahead to put Oliver Barker Vormawor before the court on Monday.



Oliver Barker-Vormawor, an activist and convener of #FixTheCountry movement was arrested by police on Friday night after he threatened to stage a coup if the government passes the controversial E-Levy bill.



In a statement signed by the Director-General of Public Affairs, DCOP Kwesi Ofori, the police said the activist was arrested based on a social media post he made stating that he will stage a coup himself if the controversial E-Levy is passed.



According to the police, the pronouncement by Mr. Barker-Vormawor has intentions of overthrowing the Constitution of the Republic thus warranting his arrest.

The police disclosed that following the arrest of Oliver, the activist will be put before a court on Monday, February 14, 2022.



But reacting to the news in a Facebook post, Martin Kpebu said the detention of Oliver Barker by the police until Monday will be in breach of the constitution.



According to the constitutional lawyer, a detention of the activist until Monday without a bail will exceed the 48-hour period permissible by the law.



“The statement and intended action by the police is a breach of article 14)3) of the Constitution which requires that they arraign him in court tomorrow if they don’t intend to grant him bail. The 48-hour decision. 48 hours is 48 hours,” Kpebu shared in a Facebook post.



In support of his argument, Kpebu referred to his landmark suit against the state; Martin Kpebu (No.4) v Attorney General (No.4) [2017-2020] 1 SCGLR.