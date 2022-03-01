Arrest Atuguba for 'Ghana may be ripe for a coup' comment - Effah Dartey

Retired Military Officer, Captain Nkrabea Effah Dartey

Captain says Prof Atuguba should be arrested for inciting the public

Prof Atuguba lacks intelligence - Effah Dartey



Current economic conditions can serve as grounds for a coup, Atuguba



Retired Military Officer, Captain Nkrabea Effah Dartey, has urged the country's National Security apparatus to arrest the Dean of the University of Ghana Law School, Prof. Raymond Atuguba, for alleged coup comments he made.



According to Capt. Effah Dartey, Prof Atuguba must be arrested for inciting the public against the government, mynewsgh.com reports.



"The Professor lacks an intellectual basis for making that statement. He is throwing dust into the eyes of Ghanaians. National Security should investigate him. He should not be allowed to make statements like these... He should be arrested for [the] crime of inciting soldiers and creating insecurity.



"You can't say because there's a problem, coup is ripe to happen. I don't agree with him. For the last time, I don't agree with him. If I were the Minister, I would have arrested him by now for him to explain to us what he means. He should be arrested as a matter of urgency. Statements like these should not be allowed," Cap Dartey was quoted to have said on Pure FM.

The Dean of UG Law School is reported to have said that Ghana's current economic situation could serve as a basis for a military overtake.



He indicated that if nothing is done to avert the current hardship being faced by Ghanaians, a coup might happen.



"We do not want a coup in this country, yet I fear if we don't act quickly, we will have one on our hands very soon," Prof Atuguba is reported to have said.



Watch comments made by Prof Atuguba below:



