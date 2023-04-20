Arrest Kennedy Agyapong and ex-Fomena NPP chair for bribery – Asani Tano demands

Former NPP Chairman for Fomena Kwasi Nti and Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

Political analyst, Yaw Asani Tano has called for the arrest of New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong and the former chairman of the party in the Adansi Fomena Constituency, Kwasi Nti.

According to him, the two ought to be arrested and prosecuted for the payment and receipt of bribery respectively.



“I am calling for the arrest of Mr Kennedy Agyapong and also Kwasi Nti, the former chairman for Adansi Fomena. Mr Kennedy Agyapong himself has come out to say he gave a bribe of one million Ghana cedi to Kwasi Nti to resign. It was a demand by the independent candidate,” Adansi Tano stated while appearing as a guest on UTV’s morning show on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.



His call comes after the flagbearer hopeful during an interaction with some delegates of the NPP disclosed that he played a key role in the NPP securing the majority in the 8th Parliament after he paid a million cedis to the then NPP chairman of Adansi Fomena, Kwasi Nti.



The payment according to Kennedy Agyapong was to facilitate the resignation of the chairman as demanded by the independent Member of Parliament for Adansi Fomena, Andrew Amoako Asiamah.



But speaking on UTV, Mr Tano who described the action by Kennedy Agyapong as undemocratic and unparliamentary and said the two actors ought to face prosecution for their actions.



“So to pay a bribe for somebody to resign for the NPP to have majority… My challenge is that Honourable Kennedy Agyapong has been preaching against corruption. Recently during the election of MCEs, the nominee for Kumawu confessed to paying a thousand cedis each to every voter and was subsequently arrested. The media propagated the issue so much that the man had to be arrested. Vicky Hamah under John Mahama insinuated that she is working towards amassing a million dollars in politics and she was fired.

“So if an honourable member of parliament comes to say that he gave one million Ghana cedis for somebody to resign per the demand of the independent candidate, I am calling on Mr Dampare to arrest him for prosecution,” he stated.



Yaw Adansi Tano further called on the NPP to disqualify the Assin Central Member of Parliament from contesting for the party’s flagbearership race.



“Again, I am calling on the party vetting community to disqualify Mr Kennedy Agyapong for giving bribe for somebody to resign from his position,” he said.







GA/SARA