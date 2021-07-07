Arrest employers of land guards – Prof. Akwasi Ampofo to land authorities

Nana Adjoa Eduafoa II, Queen mother of Gomoa Dego

Source: Samuel Obeng, Contributor

The head of the Department of Soil Science at the University of Cape Coast has called on land authorities to arrest employers of land guards instead of focusing the powers on dealing mainly with the perpetrators themselves.

Professor Akwasi Ampofo made this known at the launch of the Ghana Land in Focus's Youtube page in Cape Coast.



He indicated that this action, if taken, will be a sure way to minimize land-related issues in the country since the right ownership of land does not require the services of land guards.



Speaking in an exclusive interview, the author and host of Ghana Land in Focus, Engr. Dr. Ebenezer Ankomah Gyamera, advised citizens to be wary of fake surveyors and fake documentation of lands.



He hinted that, although the land bill has been activated to minimize land-related disputes, everyone deserves the right to have a basic understanding of land management and its use, since that will be a sure way of eliminating land-related disputes.



He encouraged all to visit the Ghana Land in focus Youtube Page for all information on land.

Nana Adjoa Eduafoa II, Queen mother of Gomoa Dego, and Aponmudzen Hene of Ackyempim traditional area said chiefs should not be solely blamed for land disputes-related cases.



Nana Eduafoa II explained that most chiefs are sometimes surprised by the outcome of some land disputes, since some family heads and other individuals connive to sometimes sell family lands at the blindsides of some chiefs.



She however called on all chiefs to develop an intense interest in anything that goes on in their traditional area, especially inland developments.



The Queen mother thanked the initiators of the Ghana Land in Focus for the education they intend to give to the entire public on land use and its management.