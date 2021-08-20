Arrest kissing Anglican priest - Prophet

Some students wished the Father will be brought to book

The Founder and Leader of Hope Generation Ministry International, Prophet Dr Eric Nana Akwasi Amponsah, popularly known as Computer-man, has waded into the 'disgraceful' kissing saga that involved an Anglican Priest of St. Monica's College of Education in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

According to Prophet Amponsah, the Anglican Church should discontinue its investigations and hand the accused Priest, Father Ricky Obeng Larbi, to the Ghana Police Service for a proper investigation and prosecution.



He lamented that the Priest's conduct was very embarrassing to the Anglican Church and Christianity.



He added that Father Obeng Larbi's action threatens the purity and respect of his office and the entire clergy in the country, hence must be punished to serve as a deterrent to others.



Speaking in an interview with DAILY Analyst, the man of God averred that "It is total stupidity, insanity and evil to stand before the pulpit and perpetuate this before students."



This Priest does not deserve investigations. He said that the police must arrest and prosecute him because this is a criminal offence, especially in the midst of a pandemic.

In the meantime, some students have alleged that Father Obeng Larbi has long been subjecting students to such treatment, thus making sexual advances to them.



They wished the father was brought to book so they could feel secure.



One of his victims [whom he kissed in the viral video] feels her virginity had been robbed by the actions of the Priest.



She might be experiencing some emotional distress as a result of that.