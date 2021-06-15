Arrest man who accused me of engaging in galamsey – Boadu to IGP

General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), John Boadu

The General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) John Boadu has petitioned the Inspector General of Police to investigate and arrest one, Ike Oscar Obinim who has accused him of engaging in illegal mining (galamsey).

The said accuser in a viral video on social media alleged that John Boadu is the owner of a fleet of excavators seen in the video parked at a location in Asankragua in the Western Region.



He claims the NPP Scribe uses them for illegal mining against the orders and directives of President Akufo-Addo.

But John Boadu in his petition said “I’m by this complaint calling for a full investigation and possible arrest of all involved in this scandalous act to tarnish my hard-won reputation and image.



“I do state categorically that I do not own the said properties and or excavators as alleged in the video.”