Arrest of #FixTheCountry convener: Govt overreacted - Professor Gyimah-Boadi

Professor Emmanuel Gyimah-Boadi, co-founder of the Centre for Democratic Development

I just wished we hadn’t picked an irresponsible Facebook comment and elevated it to the level of a national crisis, Professor Gyimah-Boadi



Professor Emmanuel Gyimah-Boadi, has said the government overreacted when it picked an irresponsible Facebook comment and elevated it to the level of a national crisis of democracy and constitutionalism.



According to him, the government elevating such a comment to the level it has gotten to was not necessary.



“Picking something from Facebook and elevating it to the level where it got was just unnecessarily needlessly creating martyrs.

“…I like some of the tension that there is, between a citizenry that is clamoring for more, that is desiring more, that is demanding and a government that is struggling. This is the luxury that we have with democracy… there are disturbing developments; when I think of the case of citizen vigilante Mr Vormawor, I just wished it hadn’t reached that point,” asaaseradio.com quoted Professor Emmanuel Gyimah-Boadi as having said.



He also accused the government of masterminding the arrest of the #FixTheCountry movement.



“I think the government overreacted [with the arrest of Vormawor],” he said.



He added that he wished they hadn’t reached this level of a national crisis.



Background



One of the #FixTheCountry movement conveners, Barker-Vormawor, was remanded into police custody after being charged with Treason Felony on Monday, February 14, 2022.



Barker-Vormawor was arrested at the Kotoka International Airport on his arrival from London and was subsequently detained by the Tema Regional Police Command in connection with a post he allegedly made on Facebook.



Mr. Barker-Vormawor's arrest was about a social media post he threatened to stage a coup if the E-levy currently under consideration in Parliament is passed into law.



“If this E-Levy passes after this cake bullshit, I will do the coup myself. Useless Army!” Barker-Vormawor said in a post on Facebook.